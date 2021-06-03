Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 36,965 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,965 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,513,000 after purchasing an additional 929,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,258 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 737,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,036,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 34,721 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

NRZ opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.92.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

