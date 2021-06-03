Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 48,469 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 408.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,469 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Xencor worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 13,943.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. Analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.