Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 92,686 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 288.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,686 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Alector worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.95.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,206.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 74,450 shares of company stock worth $1,429,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

