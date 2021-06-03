Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 369.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,268 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,008,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12,857.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

CLDX stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 3.04. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

