Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $234.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.19 and a 52-week high of $270.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In other news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $735,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,133.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $2,503,261.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,884,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,710,892.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,508 shares of company stock valued at $47,963,573 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

