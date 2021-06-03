Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMPR stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.38.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

