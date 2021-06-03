Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 576.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567,531 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Kadmon worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Kadmon by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after buying an additional 1,320,923 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kadmon by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kadmon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market cap of $644.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

