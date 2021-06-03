Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 272.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,592 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,409 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

FFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,248.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.54.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.