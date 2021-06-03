Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 791.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,163 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288,920 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 111,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

