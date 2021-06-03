Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 1,207.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,713 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $101,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,156 shares of company stock valued at $344,219. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $473.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

