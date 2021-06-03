Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Generation Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 28,495 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $367,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,630.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $1,085,528.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.29. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

