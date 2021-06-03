Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,748 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after buying an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $135.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $135.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.17.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.73.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

