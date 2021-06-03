Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 107,759 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 1,407.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,759 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463,097 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 547.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.38. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $710.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCRR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.