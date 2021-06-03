Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 111,888 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 1,144.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,888 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.09. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. Meeker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.