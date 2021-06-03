Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 117,969 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 592.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,969 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Ooma worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at $4,463,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 163,248 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 116.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 64,450 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 597,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

OOMA stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.95 million, a P/E ratio of -159.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. On average, analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $98,365.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,078 shares of company stock worth $1,160,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

