Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,304 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 206.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,559 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.03. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

GBCI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.