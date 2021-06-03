Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 86,425 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 1,021.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,425 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Forma Therapeutics worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,176,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,668,000 after purchasing an additional 253,367 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,920,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $17,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

