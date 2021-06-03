Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 86,909 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 792.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,909 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 137.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $375,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 108,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TVTX stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $866.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

