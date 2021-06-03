Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 93,789 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 248.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,599 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fulton Financial worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,732,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 820,931 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 770,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 436,590 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

FULT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

