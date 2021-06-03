Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 601.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 233,874 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Epizyme worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $11,335,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,943,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Epizyme by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 481,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Epizyme by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPZM opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $879.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

EPZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

