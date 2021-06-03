Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,400,000 after buying an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lazard by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,322,000 after buying an additional 514,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after buying an additional 602,925 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,339,000 after buying an additional 202,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

