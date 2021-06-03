Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 269.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPTX. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPTX stock opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.43 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

