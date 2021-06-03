Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,686 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cavco Industries worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $220.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.88 and a 1-year high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.