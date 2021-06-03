Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 889 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after acquiring an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 565.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $234.00 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $114.36 and a one year high of $239.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,850 shares of company stock worth $13,887,776 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

