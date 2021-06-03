Rage Fan (RAGE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,593.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $767,081.90 and approximately $9,593.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00066854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.00312355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.17 or 0.00246814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.23 or 0.01134397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,535.46 or 0.99432659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032755 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,621,714 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

