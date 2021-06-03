Rainicorn Reaches One Day Volume of $228,146.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $228,146.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00069179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00328487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00236444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.99 or 0.01191955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00034366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,896.93 or 1.00356813 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

