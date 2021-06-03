Rally (RLY) Reaches Market Cap of $103.80 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Rally has a market capitalization of $103.80 million and $622,625.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rally has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00067864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00316938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.59 or 0.00247100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.96 or 0.01127241 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,947.58 or 1.00186572 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00032894 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 194,238,228 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

