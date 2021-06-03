RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.28

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. RAMP has a market cap of $102.77 million and $21.63 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00081942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00025929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.41 or 0.01012000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00053548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.45 or 0.09329059 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 366,341,274 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

