Rapidz Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,304.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rapidz has traded down 55.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $6,304.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00078775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.91 or 0.00991280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.83 or 0.09348470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052204 BTC.

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

