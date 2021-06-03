Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $15,289.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00069740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.74 or 0.00318017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00238671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.12 or 0.01203070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,893.58 or 0.99956328 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034110 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.