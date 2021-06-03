Raymond B. Ruddy Sells 24,820 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MMS opened at $90.92 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.83.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
