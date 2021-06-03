Raymond B. Ruddy Sells 24,820 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MMS opened at $90.92 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

MMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

