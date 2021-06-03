RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Gap Down to $78.38

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.38, but opened at $75.10. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $76.52, with a volume of 509 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $688.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 5.93%. Equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.