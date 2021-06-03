Realio Network (RIO) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $296,608.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00004635 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00069313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00310730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00231059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.16 or 0.01195315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.42 or 0.99784503 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034130 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars.

