Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dunelm Group (DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON: DNLM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/28/2021 – Dunelm Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Dunelm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Dunelm Group had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/19/2021 – Dunelm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,492 ($19.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,329.14. Dunelm Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,099.31 ($14.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The firm has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

