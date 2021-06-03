Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Banco de Sabadell (BNDSY)

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS: BNDSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/1/2021 – Banco de Sabadell was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “hold” rating.

6/1/2021 – Banco de Sabadell was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating.

5/28/2021 – Banco de Sabadell was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “neutral” rating.

5/27/2021 – Banco de Sabadell was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “neutral” rating.

5/25/2021 – Banco de Sabadell was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating.

5/17/2021 – Banco de Sabadell was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28. Banco de Sabadell, S.A. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.