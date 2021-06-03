RED Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. RED has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $30,588.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.00492005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

