ReddCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $287,591.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $144.08 million and approximately $287,591.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,616.28 or 1.00024607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00041454 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.51 or 0.01130656 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.14 or 0.00533949 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00403107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00087645 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004194 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

