ReddCoin Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $144.08 million and approximately $287,591.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,616.28 or 1.00024607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00041454 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.51 or 0.01130656 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.14 or 0.00533949 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00403107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00087645 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004194 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.