RedFOX Labs Market Capitalization Hits $136.54 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $136.54 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.00442463 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.65 or 0.00289284 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00015930 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00159133 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004920 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

