Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Rediff.com India shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 6,400 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19.

About Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY)

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform. Its websites provides sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; search facilities; and e-mail and shopping related channels.

