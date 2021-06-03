Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Regency Centers worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 3,442.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,601 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after acquiring an additional 350,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,385,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,062,000 after acquiring an additional 343,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.46.

Regency Centers stock opened at $67.44 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

