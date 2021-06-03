Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a market cap of $490.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

