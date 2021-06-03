Remme (REM) Price Down 7.2% This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Remme has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Remme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Remme has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $207,194.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00100337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01000708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.78 or 0.09336034 BTC.

Remme Coin Profile

REM is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.