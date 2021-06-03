Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Down to $33.78

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.78, but opened at $32.44. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 144 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNLX. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -211.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.74.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

