renBTC (RENBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $383.74 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $383.74 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for $38,947.53 or 1.00013754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.45 or 0.01020625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,655.59 or 0.09387223 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 9,853 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.