Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Repligen worth $77,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $1,523,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,039 shares of company stock worth $7,752,809. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $178.44 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

