REPO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $98,978.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $98,978.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00069823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.28 or 0.00319150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00238829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.16 or 0.01197054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,054.77 or 1.00289129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00034185 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

