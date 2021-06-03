Request Price Hits $0.0939 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Request has a total market cap of $93.86 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.01029354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.03 or 0.09365903 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.