Request Reaches Market Cap of $92.40 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Request has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $92.40 million and $2.11 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00079442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.85 or 0.01001328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.94 or 0.10338661 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052552 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.