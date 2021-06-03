Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 3rd (ACCO, AGS, AMYT, ARLO, BHHOF, BLND, BRSD, BTA, BTLCY, CAY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 3rd:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT)

had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a sell rating.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 352 ($4.60) to GBX 406 ($5.30). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an underperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

Futura Medical (LON:FUM) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 102 ($1.33). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 146 ($1.91) price target on the stock.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $16.50. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

SThree (LON:STEM) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 570 ($7.45). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

